Welcome Conference, a hospitality industry event launched in New York, coming to Chicago this fall

Two of the most respected restaurateurs in the city, Donnie Madia and Kevin Boehm, are helping launch the Chicago Welcome Conference, a one-day forum featuring a range of speakers discussing the hospitality industry. The conference will be Sept. 23 at Steppenwolf Theater.

It will be an offshoot of the Welcome Conference, an annual New York-based event founded in 2014. As was first reported in Food & Wine magazine, after attending the conference for years, Madia and Boehm asked the founders about "creating a smaller, regional version of it" in Chicago.

Madia, a partner in One Off Hospitality Group (Blackbird, Avec, Publican, Big Star), and Boehm, partner in Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, Somerset), know a little bit about the hospitality industry. A number of their restaurants made the latest round of Phil's 50, and each has won an outstanding restaurateur award from the James Beard Foundation. (Boehm and business partner Rob Katz won less than a month ago.)

The New York Welcome Conference was held this week and featured Chicago restaurant veterans Rick Bayless and Alpana Singh.

Speakers for the Chicago event will be announced in the next few months.

