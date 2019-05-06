Welch's newest sparkling mocktail is a premade mimosa with no booze

Welch's may be best known for grape juice, jelly and soda, but in recent years the company has edged into the mocktail industry by making nonalcoholic versions of sparkling sangria, pina coladas and strawberry daiquiris.

The company's latest product is a sparkling mimosa, a fizzy, citrus-flavored drink that tastes light, fresh and a little sweet.

The release comes a year after Welch's rolled out a sparkling rose, a pink version of Welch's sparkling grape juice with less sugar.

The mocktails come in glass bottles, and the necks of the bottles are covered in foil to mimic bottles of sparkling wine. They are available at local Target stores and online for $3.19.

Visit Philly.com at www.philly.com