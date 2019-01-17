'Weird but awesome' Twisted Hippo hopes to succeed in space where other breweries have failed

Marilee Rutherford raises the issue first.

Has Twisted Hippo Brewing opened in a cursed location?

No, Twisted Hippo’s new home is not cursed. (Well, probably not.) But it is the fourth brewery to operate there during the past three years.

Breakroom Brewing, Finch Beer Co. and Ravinia Brewing each had a turn in the corner building at 2925 W. Montrose Ave. Breakroom went out of business. Finch moved on after a brief, turbulent stay. And Ravinia brewed there a few times but never opened after failing to come to terms on buying the building.

Rutherford, who co-owns Twisted Hippo with her husband, Karl, and their business partner, Todd Ruddick, laughs about opening in a space best known as a revolving door. Mostly.

“I’m aware of the location and what it represents, but I also know the neighborhood is hungry for something wonderful here,” she said.

“Am I concerned? Sure, I’d be an idiot not to be. But that’s as the owner of any new business. We’re going to be sure to do things right and do them well.”

The plan, Rutherford said, can be summed up in three words: “Weird but awesome.”

And wouldn’t you know it, Twisted Hippo pulls it off — in a very Twisted Hippo sort of way. Call it deliberately eccentric.

The taproom has been scrubbed of its dark elegance from the early days. In its place: luminous pinks and greens that would have been at home at a 1990s-era chain restaurant. Staff members even wear pink camouflage pants.

The beer, spread across 14 taps, follows suit, with relatively few faithful takes on classics.

The oatmeal stout features rye. (It’s delicious, and so is the version with coconut.) The amber ale is made with basil and honey. The kolsch features roasted beets. There’s an oak-aged coffee ale. A “kitchen sink porter” made with chocolate, brown sugar, molasses, licorice and chile peppers. A “candy bar brown ale” featuring honey, brown sugar, peanut butter and cocoa.

Even the most accessible options come with a bit of a curveball, such as The Bee’s Sleaze, a steam beer (think: medium-bodied golden brown ale) brewed with honey that is meant to be among Twisted Hippo’s most accessible offerings.

Twisted Hippo’s four core beers — The Bee’s Sleaze, PLUMpass (plum saison), Old Saint Auggie's (hoppy farmhouse ale) and Black Umbrella (the oatmeal rye stout) — are made under contract at Great Central Brewing. The rest are made in-house.

Even with the eclectic approach, Twisted Hippo beers tend to be balanced and well-made representations of the brewery’s aim. Karl Rutherford said he makes a point of learning to brew a style cleanly before adding his twist.

“Lots of friends in the beer community are making straight-ahead styles,” he said. “Us doing that doesn’t add that much to the general beer conversation. I feel the same way about the space and taproom.”

Twisted Hippo’s unlikely approach includes paying staff a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a health insurance contribution after 30 days of employment. The menu’s all-inclusive pricing means tips and taxes are included. All beers cost $8, and food prices tend to range between $11 and $15 for hearty pub fare with flair — a Kobe beef corn dog, cheese curds, salads and the like.

Twisted Hippo’s story has been long and winding — almost as long and winding as that of its new home. It begins with the Rutherfords, who met as teenagers in their native Hutchinson, Kan., learning to home brew about 10 years ago.

As many of the most dedicated home brewers do, they came up with a brand for their hobby: Twisted Hippo. They turned pro by teaming up with another couple whose home brew operation was called Rude Boy. The result: Rude Hippo.

As Rude Hippo, the business made small amounts of beer at 18th Street Brewing in Gary, Ind., that was distributed on draft in Northwest Indiana. The couples split after two years, and the Rutherfords returned to their original brewing name.

As Twisted Hippo, they continued brewing at the now-defunct Slapshot Brewing (where they began selling beer in Chicago), then moved on to Aleman Brewing. The nomadic existence ends with the new pub, where they bought out the lease and brewing equipment in January 2018.

Marilee Rutherford expects chatter about the building’s back story to drift away as Twisted Hippo sinks its roots.

“It’s just a perception thing that doesn’t have anything to do with the space and everything to do with how things went down businesswise,” she said. “It’s unfortunate what’s gone down here, but what it has meant is an opportunity for us to do something really special.”

2925 W. Montrose Ave., 708-844-7768, twistedhippo.com

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

