Weeman Celebrates With Chronic Tacos for a School’s Out Special

Chronic Tacos Celebrates the end of the School Year with $6.99 Burrito or Bowl-rito Special

Aliso Viejo, CA ( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT:

On Wednesday June, 17, 2020, Chronic Tacos is offering a special deal to all students to celebrate the end of the school year. Students with a valid student ID can enjoy a Burrito or Bowl-rito with chips, salsa, and a regular fountain drink for $6.99.

Weeman will be hosting a special social media giveaway as part of the celebration. He will be giving away a signed skateboard to one lucky follower on his personal Instagram account to promote the special. Followers must be following Chronic Tacos on Instagram and must share Weeman’s giveaway post in order to be entered to win.

Fish, Shrimp, Steak and Beyond Beef are excluded. Students must show proof of school ID to receive the offer. This offer is in-store only and will not be available for online ordering or 3rd party delivery.

WHEN:

June 17, 2020

All Day

WHERE:

Participating Chronic Tacos locations

WHO:

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .