( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT:

Jackass legend, Wee Man will conduct the grand opening of the new Chronic Tacos location in Menifee, California on May 7th. The party will continue all day long but be sure to get there on time, the first 50 people will get a free taco (excludes fish, shrimp and beyond beef). Along with Chronic Taco’s iconic and delicious chips, salsa and guacamole, the Menifee location will have 15% off all day long!

Wee Man’s meet and greet will happen from 11am-2pm where he will be giving away some Chronic Taco’s swag. An amazing host, food and swag, what can be better? We hope to see you there!

Follow Chronic Tacos on Twitter and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook .

WHEN:

May 7, 2022 – 11am to 2pm

WHERE:

27559 Newport Rd. Menifee, CA 92584

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

More from Chronic Tacos

The post Wee Man Hosts Chronic Tacos Grand Opening in Menifee, California first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.