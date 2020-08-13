Webinar: The Digital Future of Food & Beverage – Register Now

Amidst the pandemic, the brick-and-mortar Food & Beverage industry has been forced to adapt and modernize quickly — adopting new technologies and refocusing priorities overnight. Learn how pioneers at industry-leading brands are building their digital experiences, and what they think the future will look like. Click here to register .

COVID-19 has changed the world of dining and hospitality as we know it. The brick-and-mortar Food & Beverage industry has been forced to adapt quickly — adopting new technologies and refocusing priorities overnight. What was once nice-to-have, like a mobile app, has now become a necessity. Now, more than ever, Food & Beverage brands need to rethink the mobile customer experience and prepare for what order-ahead, curbside pickup, and delivery will look like in the post-pandemic world.

In this webinar , Hathway CMO Kevin Rice will be sitting down with Jeffrey Rausch, VP of Digital Technology at Shake Shack, Matt Pacyga, Director of Digital Technologies at Dairy Queen, and Jason Suarez, Executive Director of Technology Product Management at Dine Brands Global (Applebee’s, IHOP), to discuss:

Challenges and best practices around curbside pickup, order ahead, and delivery

How to keep customer experiences top of mind as we adapt to a new normal

New technology implementations for a safe COVID reopening

Changes for in-store and in-dining experiences