Weaversville Inn, Pub at Seipsville hosting murder mystery dinners

Channel your inner sleuth while enjoying great food at murder myster dinners at Weaversville Inn in East Allen Township and The Pub at Seipsville in Palmer Township.

At Weaversville Inn, prepare for the most thrilling Halloween retreat at a “Once Bitten, Twice Dead” murder mystery dinner, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 19.

Fangs will flash in the dark of night as vacationing vampire couples Edwardo and Ella and Dracula and Lucy fight for what they desire: Lucy dreams of Dracula dropping his ridiculous Transylvanian get-up and dressing like a “normal” vampire; Ella wishes that Edwardo would just bite her already (while she’s young). The retreat director, George, also has a secret, which may lead to his untimely demise! Who will leave alive? Only you can solve the mystery on this vampire vacation.

Dinner includes rolls and butter; salad; choice of pot roast, chicken marsala or spaghetti with homemade meatballs; and dessert and coffee or tea.

Tickets, $39.25 (tax and gratuity included), must be purchased in advance. Weaversville Inn is at 6916 Weaversville Road. Info: 610-502-9881.

At The Pub at Seipsville, travel back to the 1920's at a “Murder at the Juice Joint” murder mystery party, 6-11 p.m. Oct. 20.

The Charleston is all the rage and the "juice" is flowing at the famous speak easy "The Juice Joint."The party is hopping until tragedy strikes. Suddenly, a murderer is on the loose. Join the cast to find the perp, or could it be you?

All guests receive an assigned part. When you sign up, you will be e-mailed your role and details about the party.

A buffet dinner includes a Juice Joint House Salad, buttered rolls, Nick’s Famous Chicken Masala, Speakeasy Beef Tips, Roaring Vegetable Medley, Great Gabsy Roasted Red Potatoes, Rosie’s Penne Vodka Pasta and Cream De Mint Parfait. A complimentary glass of champagne also will be served.

Check-in/cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. and the dinner and show start at 7 p.m.Tickets, $60, can be purchased online (tickettailor.com/events/occasionsyouremember/199208) or at the The Pub at Seipsville, 2912 Old Nazareth Road. Info: 610-252-3620.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog