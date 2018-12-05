We tried all of Aster Hall's offerings — here are the hits and misses

Aster Hall opened Black Friday with a seemingly elite lineup. After all, the vendors at the food hall were masterminded by Hogsalt Hospitality founder Brendan Sodikoff and the team behind Au Cheval, 3 Arts Club and more. But do the dishes taste as good as social media hype makes them look?

You may know that food halls are the new food courts, but the upscale mall officially known as the 900 North Michigan Shops (and commonly called the Bloomingdale’s Building) has previously primarily offered full-service restaurants. Frankie’s Scaloppine and Baisi Thai are gone, though Oak Tree Restaurant & Bakery, open over 40 years, remains, for now.

Aster Hall is attempting to further the concept of food halls, themselves. Instead of individual local restaurateurs, as with Revival Food Hall in the Loop, every vendor is a Hogsalt creation. Unlike Eataly, which serves exclusively Italian (albeit regional) cuisine, each vendor serves a different food.

We decided there’s only one way to determine what is worth eating: Taste as much as we could. While we’ ve widely reported that there are 16 “vaults,” or stalls, we found that two are actually bars, one focused on desserts and one focused on drinks.

When we arrived, we realized that the setting just might surpass the food and drink. Whether you take the dedicated express elevator, with its air of exclusivity, or simply ride the escalators up with the rest of the unsuspecting masses, you will emerge into a space that’s grand, elegant and airy.

To order, you choose what you want on giant touchscreens, pay with a credit or debit card (Aster Hall is cashless). A receipt indicates the vault from which you pick up your food or drinks.

We tried one or two items from each vault and evaluated them based on flavor and price. Our conversation below has been edited for clarity and length.

The Hits

Ginza Ramen: Miso ramen, “full spice” ($12.95)

LC: Freakin’ delicious!

GW: Yeah! That pork belly is so thick! I think the broth was super savory, and the noodles were chewy.

LC: This was after it had cooled off and sat there, and it was still one of the better bowls of ramen that I’ve had in town. The noodles were the star.

Lil’ Boots: Bolognese ($7.95)

LC: It looked like it was one step up from Sbarro. It looked dry and sad and flavorless. It just looked plain. But the pasta was its salvation. I could have eaten a whole bowl of that plain pasta with maybe just a little oil and salt and nothing else.

GW: I really liked the sauce. I thought it was sweet and savory and paired really nicely with the noodles.

LW: And that’s what defines a beautifully made pasta. It says it's handmade, but I’m not sure it was handmade there. Wherever it was handmade, it was wonderful.

The Rotisserie Waffle Fries and Chicken: Tea-brined fried chicken ($8.95)

LC: So ridiculously crunchy and flavorful and moist down to the bone without being over-brined to the point of being loosey-goosey.

GW: I love the crust on it, like it’s kind of sweet but also herby and nice and salty.

LW: It’s a crazy good deal for half a chicken. And it’s presented in a cute little bucket too!

The Chocolate Bar: Chocolate mousse ($7.50)

LC: I loved the cookie layer on the bottom and the beautiful finish all around, like the nice little crunchy cocoa nibs on top. But I hated those paper plates! That completely hurt the experience. I won’t say ruined, but it was a failure in that service. I feel like those maybe should be saved for the bar upstairs.

GW: So I get why they have the paper plates, but I agree. It actually made eating the chocolate mousse way harder because you’re afraid of breaking the plate when you’re cutting into the cookie layer. But, I will say, overall it’s a creamy mousse with bitter and sweet, dark chocolate, crave-satisfying flavor.

LC: Next time, I’ll pick it up and eat it like an eclair because that’s what it looks like, and I know that will work better.

Aster Hall Bar & Study: Aster punch ($14)

GW: I thought the cocktail was super light and refreshing. It’s a nice way to relax upstairs in the lounge, which kind of feels like a nice hotel lobby to me.

LC: I almost don’t want to share all of the secrets of the Bar & Study because I want to keep it all for ourselves. You can drink your coffee out of real ceramic cups, you can bring any and all of your food from the fifth floor and snuggle into plush leather and velvet couches. Plus, if you’re a lightweight drinker like me, you can take your alcoholic drinks in to-go keeper plastic cups and walk around the public areas of the mall and sip and shop to your heart’s delight.

GW: Honestly, that’s the dream.

LC: The cocktail was lovely, too, with a beautiful expression of grapefruit zest.

The Misses

Small Cheval: Cheeseburger ($7.95)

GW: Mine was undercooked in the middle. Like, it was raw. So …

LC: I was pretty shocked because I thought that this was going to be the no-brainer home run, and especially with such a thin, griddled patty, it makes me really wonder what happened back there.

Midnight Juice & Coffee Co.: Cortado ($3.35) and vanilla latte with macadamia nut milk ($4.35)

LC: It was fine. I hate that their coffees are only in paper cups on the main floor. If I would have known, I would have gone up to the Bar & Study.

GW: This was my first time having macadamia nut milk, and while I think I prefer cow’s milk, it was nice to have another option.

Sushi Station: Spicy tuna roll ($9.95)

GW: Where’s the spice!?

LC: I only got big mouthfuls of mushy rice. I was shocked and saddened.

Chicago Char Dogs: Chicago-Style Hot Dog ($4.95)

LC: WHERE’S THE MUSTARD?!

GW: Well, there are little stations for you to get your own …

LC: Unacceptable! So the hot dog itself was very virile, and overall the toppings were terrific, but when I went back to double check if somehow our mustard went missing — after all, they’d just been open a week — I was told that they intentionally let people put on their own KETCHUP AND MUSTARD!

GW: If someone puts ketchup on a Chicago dog, I’ll fight them.

Boardwalk Seafood Company: Lobster roll ($18.95)

GW: It looks pretty, but when you eat it, it’s dry and a little too sweet.

LC: While there was a lot of lobster, it was oddly stringy, maybe from being overcooked? I did love the buttered, toasted bun, but it’s a lot to pay even if it’s really good.

Green Street Smoked Meats: Chopped brisket sandwich ($9.95)

GW: I like the sauce on the side, but the meat inside is totally drowning in it.

LC: It was a big, mushy mess that could be mistaken for tofu, for all the sauce that was sticking it all together. There was nothing that suggested brisket — no bark, no fattiness, none of what makes brisket worth waiting, like, 12 hours for.

Al Pastor Tacos No. 2: Al pastor taco ($2.95)

GW: So sad looking.

LC: I think there was pineapple? Or pineapple in the salsa? I kind of appreciated that understanding, but the al pastor itself is kind of insulting on a few different levels. Not the least of which is the name. The “number 2” indicates some knowledge of the neighborhood taquerias around town, but this kind of made me mad that they appropriated the concept without even coming close to the taco.

Grateful Grains & Greens: Green goddess bowl ($10.95)

LC: I love green goddess dressing and everything about the whole history behind it, and I know that there are a lot of acceptable variations on it, but while this bowl was nice, the dressing, itself, was a little too dill-y.

GW: I liked the blanched vegetables, but I don't really think this is anything special.

Motor City Pizza: Pepperoni pizza ($5.95)

GW: The crust was wrong. It didn’t really feel like a Detroit-style pizza to me. Give me Jet’s instead.

LC: It looked really promising, with nice squared and scorched cheesy edges, but it was so heavy! It was not nice and light and crispy, with those beautiful open holes that you get from letting dough develop. And yes, you get that with Jet’s.

Final thoughts

LC: I’m excited for Lost Lily’s to open this weekend — I can’t wait to taste every single thing on that menu. It’s fascinating that the Aster Hall “vaults,” aka stalls, are really virtual restaurants. They only exist in the imagination. The windows themselves are just pick up windows, and their identity is purely through the food and the branding, and that’s all impressively strong.

GW: I’d like to move into the Bar & Study. I thought the entirety of Aster Hall was beautifully minimalist and streamlined. The ordering process was easy, and there really were some delicious and affordable options for people stopping in.

