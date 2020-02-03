We taste test the new Lemon-Ups Girl Scout Cookies

A subtly sweet lemon flavor and a light and crispy shortbread texture highlight the latest cookie offering from the Girl Scouts. Lemon-Ups cleverly have a thin glaze on the bottom of the larger-than-usual cookies, so the first sensation on the tongue is a lemony sweetness. Each cookie also comes with an empowering message stamped on it, such as "I am a leader" or "I am gutsy." Pointless, perhaps, but delicious.

Size: 6.2 ounces

Price: $5

Available: Girl Scouts everywhere

