We Sell Restaurants Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Expansion Deal for Carolinas

Palm Coast, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) We Sell Restaurants , the nation’s only business brokerage franchise specializing in restaurants, announced expansion into three new territories today with existing franchisee, Justin Scotto. The new units will advance the brand’s footprint in key target markets throughout the Southeast.

We Sell Restaurants has entered the Columbia, Greenville and Spartanburg, South Carolina markets with the expansion by Carolina Restaurant Brokerage, LLC with Scotto at the helm. A former Firehouse Subs multi-unit operator, Scotto first signed a three-territory agreement for Charlotte, North Carolina and Rock Hill, South Carolina in 2019. He has now expanded the footprint of his operation well into the Midlands Region of South Carolina. Scotto becomes the largest multi-unit owner of the We Sell Restaurants brand with the addition of these three territories.

The growth in these markets is fueled by the ongoing success that We Sell Restaurants franchisees have experienced in the past several years. A committed focus on franchise resales along with independent restaurant sales across 45 states is attracting experienced multi-unit and single unit restaurant operators as well as those outside the industry to join the growing brand.

“Justin epitomizes the brand’s direction,” said We Sell Restaurants’ CEO Robin Gagnon. “He is vibrant, engaged, excited and passionate about results for his customers. This is a huge step forward in his personal growth and the development of his team in North and South Carolina.”

We Sell Restaurants credits its growing success to a strong alignment with the franchise industry and the proprietary software it provides its brokers. Franchisees of the We Sell Restaurants system strongly outperform their peers in the industry. The financial performance of their franchises in their Item 19 disclosure at this link demonstrate strong earnings. For two decades, We Sell Restaurants has been the most innovative, technologically advanced and successful restaurant brokerage brand in the nation where they adhere to a mission to “Sell More Restaurants than anyone else – period.”

“I could not be more thrilled to be growing with such an amazing franchise,” said Scotto. “We Sell Restaurants is the restaurant brokerage of choice and my team, and I look forward to growing with them for many years to come. We Sell Restaurants growth and vision for the restaurant brokerage industry is perfectly aligned with ours, and we look forward to serving many more buyers and sellers in this new expanded area.”

With more restaurants sold across 45 states than any other firm in the country, We Sell Restaurants is the leader in business brokerage specializing in restaurants. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join the brand’s rapid expansion.

About We Sell Restaurants

We Sell Restaurants is the nation’s largest business broker franchise focused exclusively on the sale of restaurants, with 20 years of experience in helping buy, sell and lease hospitality locations. We Sell Restaurants and its franchisees have sold thousands of restaurants across the country and maintain a listing inventory of more than $160 million online at their powerhouse restaurant for sale marketplace , including independent and restaurant franchises for sale. We Sell Restaurants is offering franchise opportunities for their brand in select market areas.

For more information, visit www.wesellrestaurants.com .

