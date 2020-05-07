Provided by Zalmanov family / HANDOUT
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

‘We’re going to be Jewish anyway’: Zoom mitzvahs adapt an ancient tradition for the pandemic

May 7, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Samantha Melamed
Provided by Zalmanov family / HANDOUT

Have Torah, will travel: Bar mitzvahs in a pandemic.