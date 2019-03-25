We need your farmers market info

Warmer weather means one thing: It’s almost time for farmer market season.

Most of the Valley’s farmers markets will open in late April or early May, offering visitors a weekly opportunity to pick up fresh vegetables, fruit, dairy, meats and more from local farms.

We’re planning our annual guide, which will appear in the Thursday Life/Food section on April 25.

To do that, we need your help! If you’re managing a market or on a market board, please send us all the important details about your market’s season including:

* Date you open

* Regular time, day of the week and location

* How many vendors — and share a few with us

* Special events you have planned for this year

* Parking info.

All the details should be sent by April 15 to goguide@mcall.com or call 610-820-6111.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628