John McCall
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

We’ll remember 2020’s weather for 30 named storms, a great deal of warmth — and lots of rain

December 30, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Chris Perkins
John McCall

South Florida got lucky in 2020 when it comes to hurricane season, but we couldn't escape the rain.