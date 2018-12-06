We blind-tasted 24 chocolate chip cookies at bakeries in Hampton Roads. These are the best.

The chocolate chip cookie is perhaps the most American cookie there is. Almost every bakery that hangs up a sign sells its own version of the original recipe invented in 1938 by Ruth Wakefield at the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts.

As the Hampton Roads holiday season starts to gather tinsel, we decided to find out which bakery makes the best chocolate cookie in the seven cities.

We picked up cookies from 24 bakeries in Hampton Roads - focusing heavily on local shops, but also giving Nestle and Mrs. Field's a chance to compete. (They didn't do well.) Only bakeries that make chocolate chip cookies fresh each day were included.

Over an epic tasting that spanned a week - which had us driving hundreds of miles all over the seven cities to fetch cookies back to our office - a panel of five Pilot reporters tasted each cookie blind on the day it was baked, scoring each on a scale from zero to 100.

These are the best fresh-baked chocolate-chip cookies in Hampton Roads.

Winner: Hummingbird Macarons and Desserts

501 Botetourt St., Norfolk, 757-622-7757, hummingbirdmacarons.com.

If you had told us when we started this tasting that our favorite chocolate chip cookie in Hampton Roads would be vegan, you could have knocked us over with a butter stick.

Two vegan cookies fared very poorly. But not the one at Hummingbird - best known for its flavorful rainbow of eggy, delicate macarons.

Baker Kisha Frazier's vegan chocolate chip cookies are a world of flavor: impossibly round brown sugar, dark chocolate that is rich but not bitter, and a light edge of salt. The texture toes a transcendent but precarious line between chewy and crisp.

For days, I walked around handing bites of Hummingbird's cookie to anyone I thought would care.

"This is vegan," I'd tell them. They would accused me of lying, with their mouths still full of cookie.

Frazier uses high-grade flour, and dark chocolate from premium French chocolate maker Valrhona. To make the cookie vegan, she replaces butter and egg with a delicate emulsion of high-grade canola oil and water.

Soon, the vegan dough will serve as the base for a "21st Amendment" line of boozy cookies with flavors that include Goldschlager with pink peppercorns and bourbon chocolate chip cookies with orange zest.

But those basic vegan chocolate chip cookies have already become a signature item.

"We had a recipe that was not vegan," Frazier said. "But the the vegan ones outsold the non-vegan ones. People who tried both cookies liked the vegan ones better."

Tasters' notes: "Crispy and chewy, a pinch of salt - yum! Thank you for this dark chocolate." "Tasted like my mom's chocolate chip cookie, if she baked cookies." "Crunchy and chewy - best chocolate yet."

Score: 90

2. Insomnia Cookies

4314 Monarch Way, Norfolk, 757-267-9737, insomniacookies.com.

Founded fifteen years ago in a Pennsylvania dorm room, Insomnia Cookies was based on a simple premise: College kids want warm cookies delivered late at night.

They were right. Most of Insomnia's 140 locations are still next to college campuses. And their chocolate chip cookies put the undercooked and oddly gritty offerings from the other two cookie chains in our test - Nestle and Mrs. Fields - to sad shame.

Insomnia, it turns out, is the cookie chain to rule them all. No wonder Krispy Kreme bought the company in June.

Tasters'notes: "Big chunks of chocolate, soft middle." "Melted into a buttery consistency in your mouth." "Cake very sugary, chocolate GOOD."

Score: 88.6

3. Glory's Bakery

665 Aragona Blvd., Virginia Beach, 757-557-0613, glorys-bakery-virginia-beach.sites.tablehero.com.

This Filipino bakery is best known for that wonderfully airy, egg-glazed bread surrounding their signature pepperoni rolls.

Their chocolate chip cookies might look a little funny - with unmelted chocolate chips atop a broad, flat base. One taster remarked that it looked like it was drawn by Dr. Seuss, while another said it looked like a project from summer camp. But every taster loved the cookie's flavor. Good bakers are good bakers.

Tasters'Notes: "Love the airiness in the dough. A little too much chocolate." "Homemade - almost an oatmeal taste." "Could have been prettier. But I liked the flavor." "Looks funny. Tastes great."

Score: 88

4. Lidl

4033 Portsmouth Blvd., Chesapeake, and other locations on the Peninsula and South Hampton Roads; 844-747-5435, lidl.com.We mostly reserved this tasting to small bakeries. But while we were fielding recommendations, a surprising number of people told us they loved Lidl's chocolate chip cookies. Turns out, so did we: The Lidl cookie is single-minded in its pursuit of richness: intensely chocolatey, nutty, sweet, salty and rich. Four of five tasters gave it extremely high marks.

But the fifth hated it the most of all the cookies she tasted - wondering whether the pronounced nutty flavor was the result of a vegan substitution. It's not.

Tasters'notes: "Looks great - lots of chunks, almond flavor, rich." "Almond is always a no for me, but it's a pretty good cookie." "Richness is all." "What the heck is that fruity, nutty flavor? Is this vegan?"

Score: 84

5. Indulge (tie)

10359 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, 757-594-1399, indulgebakeryandbistro.com.

French-born Michelle Smith serves light lunches and rich French tarts in a space that feels like a gently European bistro. The chocolate chip cookies sold at the bakery case are nonetheless not overindulgent. They were perhaps the most delicate, balanced and airy cookies of the tasting.

For some, this made them unremarkable. But one officemate, a former chef, tried this one after the tasting and wouldn't stop talking about it.

Tasters'notes: "Light, airy, with just a little give - they're crushable like beer is crushable. I'd eat more than one." "Good texture." "Kind of in the middle for me." "Could have used more chocolate."

Score: 82.4

5. Chocollage (tie)

200 College Place, Norfolk, 757-533-5335, bit.ly/chocoll

At this downtown Norfolk spot, seemingly every customer is a regular, from high-school kids to grandparents. The chocolate chip cookies inspired strong feelings in tasters: Some didn't like the crunchy crispness and sweetness. But the people who liked it? Well, they liked it a whole lot.

Tasters'notes: "Yes, yes, yes! This is the kind of chocolate chip cookie I prefer. A little bit of crunch and crumble with chocolate that melts in your mouth." "Tastes like a sugar cookie with chocolate chips." "Crisp. Gooey chips."

Score: 82.4

7. Flour Child Bakery

1716 Pleasure House Road, Suite 104, Virginia Beach, 757-464-1455, iloveflourchildbakery.com.

At this loosely 1960s-themed wedding-cake spot, the chocolate chip cookies are thick and puffy and full of cinnamon flavor. It's like what would happen if a chocolate chip cookie and a snickerdoodle fell in love and had a baby together.

Tasters'notes: "Cinnamon dough?" "I like the thickness - like deep-dish pizza." "Well-baked and the right amount of chocolate."

Score: 81.2

8. Sugar Plum Bakery

1353 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, 757-422-3913, sugarplumbakery.org.

Sugar Plum Bakery is a 31-year tradition in Virginia Beach, a sweet-smelling and even sweeter-tasting bakery with rich and airy fritters that could leave you hospitalized for approaching perfection. Their cookies were declared the best in Virginia by a national food website - and they're in our top 10. We loved the cookie dough and the baking skills. But we didn't love the chocolate as much as what we found in other cookies.

Tasters'notes: "Loved the consistency. The flavors weren't too overwhelming and it had a good mix of crunch and chew." "Not a rich chocolate. Tastes like Carnation or Swiss Miss."

Score: 81

9. Heritage Amish Bake Shoppe

3600 Dam Neck Road, Virginia Beach, 757-716-3772, bit.ly/ambakshp.

Perhaps you'd expect that an Amish cookie would be more understated than most: The color is pale, the chocolate demure, and the flavor restrained. Tasters loved the texture and the obvious baking craft, but some wished for a little more oomph.

Tasters'notes: "Not enough chocolate, great texture." "Minimal crumble, a slight crunch yet still chewy. A little bland on the taste." "Vanilla pudding flavor."

10. (tie): Naas

3527 Tidewater Dr., Norfolk, 757-623-3858, bit.ly/nasbake.

Oh, Naas. Naas is an old-school bakery known for its taste-taste-winning hot cross buns - with a sweet heart and a very sweet chocolate chip cookie. This cookie is a sugar tooth's delight, with an interestingly nutty taste.

Tasters'notes: "Almond flavor? Good texture and thickness." "For those who like a nutty hint to their cookies." "Enough to intrigue the taste buds, but not overwhelming."

Score: 79.4

10 (tie): Gateaux

1628 Independence Blvd., Suite 1500, Virginia Beach, 757-271-9220, gateaux-cakes.com.

Charming, domestic Gateaux is more of a French-style bakery and lunch spot than American-style cookie spot. But they were quick to inform us on our visit that a whole world of holiday cookies are on their way for December - and their chunky-chocolate cookie was both rich and interestingly divisive, because of an almond flavor some tasters detected.

Tasters'notes: "Crispy edge, soft inside, rich chocolate. I would marry this cookie." "A bit thick for my taste, and the chocolate chips are more like chocolate chunks." "Great chocolate chunks." "Too many chocolate chips."

Score: 79.4

Other bakeries tried

Cookies Cakes and More, Season's Best, The Baker's Crust, Williams O'Delicious, My Vegan Sweet Tooth, The Bonbonnier, Mrs. Fields, Nestle Tollhouse Cafe, Yorgo's Bageldashery, Spoon Dessert, Aromas, K Squared.

