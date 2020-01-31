WB Driver by Waitbusters Now Available in the Apple App Store

Reston, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that their WB Driver app is now live in the Apple app store. Waitbusters wanted to give the control back to restaurants and provide delivery technology to see where their drivers are in real time.

So how does it work? First and foremost the app allows restaurants to manage their own drivers in an on demand capacity so they don’t have to be waiting in the restaurant for orders to come in. The restaurant will log into the app (this can also be automated), see what drivers are available and send a delivery order to them. The driver can then accept or reject the order, pick it up and delivery it to the destination complete with directions. The beauty of this technology is that the restaurant and the customer can see in real time where the driver is and how long the delivery takes – thereby maintaining quality control and customer satisfaction. Also, the entire history of deliveries is logged within the app.

According to Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters and the creator of the WB Driver app, “To me, this is one of our most exciting features and a great way to start off the New Year. The genesis for developing this technology was the many requests from our partner restaurants that wanted to benefit from driver logistic technology while still using their own drivers. For a lot of partners, protecting their brand and reputation was essential and thus using third party drivers was not an option.”

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or check out www.waitbustersdining.com .

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com