Wayback Burgers Rings in the Holidays with a Peppermint Bark Shake

One of the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Burger Franchises Adds a Holiday Classic to the Menu

Cheshire, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wayback Burgers , America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises , is ready to celebrate the holidays with a new Peppermint Bark Shake – a limited-time beverage offer to usher in the holiday season.

Move over pumpkin spice, it’s time for peppermint bark and candy canes to take center stage. The cool treat is a chocolate peppermint shake drizzled with Hershey’s syrup and topped with whipped cream and candy crunchies.

The festive shake will only be around for a short time, November 16 – December 31.

The shake makes its debut at participating locations for $4.69.

“It’s that time of year when we are all in the mood for a little splurge, and let’s face it, this year we all deserve it!” said Wayback Burgers President Patrick Conlin. “The Peppermint Bark Shake looks festive and tastes even better. It’s the perfect mix of cool, calming mint and rich and delicious chocolate!”

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked to order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time – when customer service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community. Wayback Burgers currently operates in 31 states with over 166 locations nationally and internationally in Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Pakistan, The Netherlands, and Manitoba, Canada. Through its executed international franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 38 provinces/countries, including the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, Bangladesh, Ireland, Germany, and, in Canada, Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Currently, there are LOIs for Japan.

