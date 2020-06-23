Wayback Burgers Offering Cool New Summertime Lemonade

One of the Nation’s Fastest Growing Burger Franchises Adds a Fun Spin on a Summer Classic

Cheshire, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wayback Burgers , America’s Favorite Hometown Burger Joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises , is welcoming summer by rolling out Summertime Lemonade – a limited time beverage offer to combat the sizzle of summer.

The new Summertime Lemonade features oversized ice cubes that bring a taste and color twist like you’ve never seen before. The drink starts with Minute Maid Lemonade and then a bit of summer fun gets thrown in with a large strawberry hibiscus-infused ice cube made from Barrilitos Aguas Frescas. As the ice cube melts, the drink turns pink and then a purplish color as the strawberry hibiscus flavor melts into the lemonade.

This fun, refreshing drink will only be around for a short time, June 21–July 31.

The lemonade makes its debut at participating locations just as summer kicks into high gear. Guests can snag this delicious treat for $2.49.

“After launching a number of limited-time offerings over the last few years, we are excited to put a Wayback twist on a summer classic,” said Wayback Burgers President Patrick Conlin. “This refreshing drink will pair great with any of our menu items, and our guests will love the colorful fun the oversized ice cube provides!”

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked to order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time — when customer service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community.

Wayback Burgers currently operates in over 30 states with over 166 locations nationally and internationally in Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Canada and the Netherlands. Through its executed master franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 38 provinces/countries in the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, Argentina, Pakistan, Brunei, Bangladesh, Ireland; Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Netherlands, with a pending letter of intent sent out to Germany.

