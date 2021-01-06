Wayback Burgers Lets the Good Times Roll with Cajun Fan Favorites

The Nation’s Fastest-Growing Burger Franchises Brings Back ‘The Big Easy’ to celebrate Mardi Gras

Cheshire, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wayback Burgers , America’s Favorite Hometown Burger Joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises , is ready to celebrate Mardi Gras by bringing back two Cajun fan favorites.

The parades may be canceled for this year’s Mardi Gras season, but you can still “laissez les bons temps rouler” (let the good times roll) with The Big Easy Burger and Cajun Tater Tots at your favorite local Wayback Burgers restaurant!

The Big Easy: Two juicy all-beef patties, topped with lettuce and tomato, melted pepper jack cheese and a Creole remoulade sauce.

Cajun Tater Tots: Tater tots with Cajun seasoning and Creole remoulade on the side for dipping.

These beloved menu items are back by popular demand but are only around for a limited time. Get them now through Fat Tuesday (February 16).

“The new year is cause for celebration with some of our most popular Mardi Gras menu items!” said Wayback Burgers President Patrick Conlin. “With no big Mardi Gras parties or parades this year, due to COVID-19, The Big Easy Burger and Cajun Tater Tots are the perfect way to get a taste of NOLA and celebrate the season safely!”

Guests are encouraged to celebrate their own carnival season with beads, masks, and The Big Easy Burger and share photos of the fun on Twitter or Instagram , and leave a comment on Wayback Burgers’ Facebook page.

For more information on Wayback Burgers and the special Mardi Gras menu items, please visit www.WaybackBurgers.com , Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked to order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time — when customer service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community. Wayback Burgers currently operates in 31 states with over 166 locations nationally and internationally in Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Pakistan, The Netherlands, and Manitoba, Canada. Through its executed international franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 38 provinces/countries, including the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, Bangladesh, Ireland, Germany, and, in Canada, Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Currently, there are LOIs for Japan.

