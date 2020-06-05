Wayback Burgers Kicks Off Summer with a Free Milkshake

One of the Nation’s Fastest Growing Burger Franchises Celebrates the First Day of Summer with Free Shakes

Cheshire, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wayback Burgers , America’s Favorite Hometown Burger Joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises , is celebrating the first day of summer by giving away free shakes.

Wayback Burgers is all about tradition, and one of their favorite traditions is their annual #FreeShakeDay on the first day of summer!

This year, Saturday, June 20, also happens to be National Vanilla Milkshake Day (thank you, Leap Year) so to honor that, they are offering free vanilla milkshakes.

Each guest will receive one FREE 12-ounce Vanilla Milkshake (no purchase necessary) at all participating restaurants on June 20, while supplies last.

What is a burger without a hand-dipped milkshake? A vanilla shake is the perfect complement to any meal and a refreshing treat to kickstart summer. This offer is available in-restaurant only.

“We are ready for summer here at Wayback Burgers and Free Shake Day is a beloved tradition,” said Wayback Burgers President Patrick Conlin. “We want to inspire moments of nostalgia while making new memories over the classic American meal – burgers, fries and milkshakes. We invite everyone to join the fun and indulge in a free vanilla milkshake.”

Patrick Conlin, Wayback Burgers’ President hopes to give away 35,000 shakes on June 20, which means:

3,500 gallons Blue Bunny Vanilla Ice Cream will be used, along with 35,000 cups, lids, and straws

Wayback will use 35 times the number of required supplies

The average Wayback Burgers location will give away 275 free milkshakes

All Wayback Burgers’ milkshakes are made the old-fashioned way — meaning they are hand-dipped and made to order. Guests are encouraged to share their free shakes using the hashtag #FreeShakeDay on Twitter or Instagram , and leave a comment on Wayback Burgers’ Facebook page.

For more information on Wayback Burgers and Free Shake Day, please visit www.WaybackBurgers.com , Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

For more information about the Wayback Burgers franchise opportunity visit https://waybackburgers.com/franchising/ .

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked to order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time – when customer service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community.

Wayback Burgers currently operates in over 30 states with over 166 locations nationally and internationally in Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Canada and the Netherlands. Through its executed master franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 38 provinces/countries in the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, Argentina, Pakistan, Brunei, Bangladesh, Ireland; Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Netherlands, with a pending letter of intent sent out to Germany.

Media Contacts:

Graham Chapman

919-459-8157

gchapman@919marketing.com

Patrick Conlin

203-649-3387

pconlin@waybackburgers.com