Wayback Burgers Hometown Burger Joint Shakes It Up for Pride Month

Fast-Growing Burger Franchise Supports LGBTQ Youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Cheshire, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wayback Burgers , America’s Favorite Hometown Burger Joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises , is supporting the LGBTQ community this month with a special Pride Shake promotion.

The entire month of June, guests will be able to purchase a Pride Shake: a 16 -ounce Vanilla milkshake with rainbow sprinkles and whipped cream. This limited time only shake will be available at participating locations.

“We are very excited to offer this shake in support of the LGBTQ Pride Month,” said Wayback Burgers President Patrick Conlin. “We are also proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and their commitment to providing an inclusive environment for all, including LGBTQ youth.”

Funds raised at Wayback Burgers during LGBTQ Pride Month in June support Boys & Girls Clubs of America in doing whatever it takes to ensure equity and inclusion for all kids.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America supports local Clubs in providing a safe, positive, and inclusive environment to assure LGBTQ youth are welcome at Clubs. Through the LGBTQ Inclusion Initiative, we seek to equip Club staff with the support and Club-specific resources that are needed to cultivate a safe, positive and inclusive environment where LGBTQ youth, families and staff can thrive,” said Crystal Brown, BGCA National Vice President, Youth Development Programs.

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked to order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time – when customer service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community.

Wayback Burgers currently operates in over 30 states with over 166 locations nationally and internationally in Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Canada and the Netherlands. Through its executed master franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 38 provinces/countries in the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, Argentina, Pakistan, Brunei, Bangladesh, Ireland; Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Netherlands, with a pending letter of intent sent out to Germany.

