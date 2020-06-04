Wayback Burgers Hits the $300k Mark for Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Fast-growing burger franchise supports communities and families one sandwich at a time

Cheshire, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wayback Burgers , America’s Favorite Hometown Burger Joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises , is pleased to announce it has hit the $300,000 mark in its ongoing commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA).

A portion of every burger and sandwich sold goes to BGCA. Since the partnership began on June 1, 2018, $300,000 has gone to the Clubs. So far this year, more than $52,000 has been raised, with more than $17,000 of that happening on March 12, a National Fundraising Day.

“Supporting the amazing work our local Boys & Girls Clubs do in our communities is something that means a lot to all of us at Wayback Burgers, but never more than right now during this pandemic when the Clubs have stepped up in such a big way to offer absolutely critical services to the children and families in our communities,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers.

Although many Clubs did shut their doors for after-school programs, they are still serving their communities by providing daily meals and virtual activities to keep kids engaged and active during their time at home. In many cities, Clubs responded to states’ requests to serve as emergency childcare facilities for healthcare, emergency, and critical care workers. So, the Clubs are continuing to provide safe and healthy places for kids whose parents are working on the frontlines. All of these efforts have required more training, more resources, and even greater dedication to the most vulnerable in our communities.

“At Boys & Girls Clubs, we provide a safe and fun environment for kids and teens to help create a plan for their future,” said Jim Clark, President, and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We are so thankful to have Wayback Burgers as a partner. Their support will help us continue to provide high-quality programming to our youth, especially those who need us most.”

Along with the support of their amazing guests, Wayback Gives will continue backing Boys & Girls Clubs of America in the months to come.

For more information about Wayback Burgers, please go to https://waybackburgers.com . For franchising information about Wayback Burgers, please go to https://waybackburgers.com/franchising/ .

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, DE, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked to order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time—when customer service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community.

Wayback Burgers currently operates in over 30 states with over 166 locations nationally and internationally in Canada, Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and the Netherlands. Through its executed master franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 38 provinces/countries in the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, Argentina, Pakistan, Brunei, Bangladesh, Ireland; Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Netherlands, with a pending letter of intent sent out to Germany.

Media Contacts:

Graham Chapman

919-459-8157

gchapman@919marketing.com

Patrick Conlin

203-649-3387

pconlin@waybackburgers.com