Wayback Burgers Finds Success in New Location Opened During Pandemic

New Franchisee Opens Doors in Woodbridge, Virginia, Despite Restrictions due to COVID-19

Woodbridge, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wayback Burgers , America’s favorite hometown burger joint, and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises , recently opened a new location in Woodbridge, Virginia. Bhavini and Arjun Patel are first-time Wayback Burgers franchisees.

The new location welcomed guests starting June 25, 2020. During this time, the state of Virginia was in the middle of phase two of the pandemic reopening plan. Restaurants were only allowed to operate in-house dining at 50 percent capacity, with masks required while not consuming food.

“We did not have a formal grand opening ceremony,” said Arjun Patel. “Despite that, we had customers coming through our doors once we were open. Since opening six weeks ago, we have had great results with takeout.”

The Patels commented that most of the orders coming in are placed online. Most guests are utilizing the Wayback App, third-party delivery, online ordering system and takeout options. Though the state of Virginia has shifted to phase three, the Woodbridge location is maintaining the 50 percent capacity restriction.

“Being a new franchisee, we were unsure about the process, especially during a pandemic,” said Arjun Patel. “The corporate team was very responsive, and that was a great help to us.”

Although the restaurant does not have pre-COVID numbers to compare, the location has seen a steady flow of guests since the first day.

“We’re so happy for Bhavini and Arjun Patel on the opening of their first Wayback Burgers franchise in Woodbridge, Virginia,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “Through no fault of their own, they experienced many months of construction delays in getting the space delivered to them, but they persevered, only to have to face opening during the COVID-19 pandemic. If they gave out awards for patience, Bhavini and Arjun would get first place. In spite of all the obstacles thrown at them, their opening was a huge success, with lines out the door, and they did a fantastic job managing the overwhelming crowds. We’re very proud of them and happy for their success.”

The biggest challenge Bhavini and Arjun have encountered since June is hiring new team members. With the location booming, more help is a necessity.

For more information about Wayback Burgers, please go to https://waybackburgers.com .

For franchising information about Wayback Burgers, please go to https://waybackburgers.com/franchising .

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked to order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time — when guest service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community.

Wayback Burgers currently operates in 31 states with over 166 locations nationally and internationally in Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Pakistan; Manitoba, Canada and The Netherlands. Through its executed master franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 38 provinces/countries in the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, Bangladesh; Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Canada, Ireland, Malaysia, and the Netherlands. Currently, there is an LOI for Germany as well.

Media Contacts:

Mary Katherine Revels

919-459-8157

mrevels@919marketing.com

Patrick Conlin

203-649-3387

pconlin@waybackburgers.com

The post Wayback Burgers Finds Success in New Location Opened During Pandemic first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.