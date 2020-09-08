Wayback Burgers Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with “Cheeeesy Quarantini” Burger

Popular Burger Joint Re-envisions Classic Cheeseburger for a Year that Needs a Swift Kick!

Cheshire, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wayback Burgers , America’s Favorite Hometown Burger Joint, and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises , is just as tired as you are of COVID-19 ruining beloved holiday traditions and get-togethers.

Let’s face it, 2020 has been a hot mess, and nothing feels the same this year. So Wayback Burgers is going to shake things up to celebrate one of our favorite holidays, National Cheeseburger Day!

On Friday, September 18, 2020 — for one day only — all participating restaurants will offer the “Cheeeesy Quarantini” burger for $6.99–$7.49.

What is a “Cheeesy Quarantini”? It’s a riff on our popular classic Cheeeesy Burger. Instead of American cheese, we are adding extra ‘kick’ to this burger (and 2020) with four slices of spicy, gooey pepper jack cheese, layered between two beef patties cooked-to-order. And while we love putting the classic Cheeeesy’s grilled and buttered bun on the sandwich upside down, we are really longing for things to get back to normal, so we’re flipping that bun right side up on the “Cheeeesy Quarantini!” Think of it as our rally cap — in reverse!

“We know people love going out to eat and ordering their favorite American cheeseburgers, but 2020 has put everyone to the test with lockdowns and quarantines,” said Wayback Burgers President Patrick Conlin. “This fresh, cheesy take on one of our classics not only pays homage to the venerable cheeseburger on its namesake holiday but adds a little kick to the year that keeps throwing punches.”

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked to order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time — when customer service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community.

Wayback Burgers currently operates in over 30 states with over 166 locations nationally and internationally in Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Canada and the Netherlands. Through its executed master franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 38 provinces/countries in the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, Argentina, Pakistan, Brunei, Bangladesh, Ireland; Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Netherlands, with a pending letter of intent sent out to Germany.

