Wawa to celebrate 54th anniversary with free coffee Thursday

Enjoy a free any-size coffee from Wawa Thursday as the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain celebrates its 54th anniversary and fourth annual Wawa Day.

In April 2014, Wawa celebrated its 50th anniversary in convenience retailing and marked the milestone with the first Wawa Day and launch of The Wawa Foundation, a non-profit organization founded to encompass most of Wawa's charitable giving.

As of early 2018, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have met their four-year goal of donating $50 million to causes surrounding health, hunger and heroes throughout Wawa’s operating area.

“This year’s Wawa Day is particularly special because we are also celebrating that, in just over four years, through Wawa and The Wawa Foundation, we have supported thousands of non-profit organizations and achieved our goal of donating $50 million by 2018,” Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO, said in a news release. “We could have never done this alone, and thank all of our customers who gave generously to our in-store campaigns and who make everything we do possible. Happy Wawa Day everyone and cheers to you all!”

Throughout the day, Wawa expects to give away two million free cups of any-size coffee to customers at its more than 790 stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

