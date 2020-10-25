  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Waterbury victim of pedestrian hit-and-run dies

October 25, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Alexa Philippou

A victim of a pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred Thursday evening has died, Waterbury police say.