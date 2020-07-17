Water Pig BBQ Now Open on Pensacola Beach

New restaurant aims to answer local demand for quintessential Southern barbecue

Pensacola Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pensacola Beach finally has the authentic Southern barbecue joint it’s been longing for.

Waterfront dining experience Water Pig BBQ is open for business. Owned and operated by Innisfree Hotels, operator of five hotels and three other restaurants in Pensacola Beach, the Santa Rosa Sound’s newest restaurant features open-air seating, beautiful water views and family-friendly entertainment. The restaurant was designed by a Concentrics Restaurants team led by legendary Atlanta restaurateur and James Beard nominee Bob Amick.

With award-winning pitmaster Steve Seige presiding, Water Pig BBQ is already collaborating with local farms to source ingredients for its menu. Most recently a smokehouse operator in Central Michigan, Seige has more than 10,000 hours of experience operating various BBQ smokers. On Pensacola Beach, he now has a 4,300-pound smoker at his disposal. It can handle up to 700 pounds of meat at a time.

“We had to reinforce the foundation before we could bring that smoker in here – and then it took a crane to drop it into place,” said Nick Murray, the corporate director of food and beverage for Innisfree Hotels. “Now that it’s fired up, it won’t be hard to find us – just follow your nose.”

Guests can expect classic Southern BBQ such as brisket, pulled pork, chicken and house-made sausage along with an assortment of homemade sharable side dishes on Water Pig BBQ’s menu.

For entertainment, Water Pig BBQ’s guests will be able to enjoy a lively music program, a secluded stretch of beach with seating and firepits, and family games and other beachside activities. Seige and company also have put together an impressive array of cocktails and other fun beverages. The new barbecue joint, Murray insists, is unlike anything Pensacola Beach has experienced before.

“There is a lot of terrific seafood in this area, but no one has tapped into the art of barbecue here like we’re doing,” Murray stated. “Pensacola Beach has so much demand for an authentic barbecue spot, and we believe we’ve finally answered that call.”

For the time being, restaurant management is following safety guidelines implemented by the State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as adhering to enhanced and more frequent cleaning and sanitation practices. Food pickup and to-go options, as well as catering, are available.

Water Pig BBQ is located across the street from Hilton Pensacola Beach at 5 Via De Luna Drive, Suite K . Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit waterpigbbq.com .

About Water Pig BBQ

About Innisfree Hotels

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world’s most-recognized hotel brands. Today, the company owns or manages 3,470 hotel rooms and employs approximately 2,000 people . Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast, with 14 Gulf-front properties totaling 2,128 rooms.

Innisfree is a triple bottom line company, measuring success not only in profits but also through its impact on people and on the planet. To these ends, Innisfree strives to promote a culture of responsibility and service to humanity. A value-driven corporate culture enables the company to have a deeper understanding of the needs of its guests, partners and clients, resulting in service that ensures fun and memorable experiences. The company’s headquarters is in Gulf Breeze, Florida.