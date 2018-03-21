Watch 'Top Chef' winner Joseph Flamm prepare a pasta dish

Spiaggia executive chef Joseph Flamm received well wishes from former classmates, celebrity chefs and even Mayor Rahm Emanuel after winning Season 15 of “Top Chef” — but a mention from “Shameless” star Emmy Rossum stood out among the congratulatory messages.

“She was watching the finale live, and I guess she was rooting for Adrienne, but there was a really funny video of her being like, ‘Joe Flamm? Are you kidding me?’” Flamm said. “Emmy Rossum saying my name was like overwhelming, even if she wasn’t rooting for me.”

Flamm, who grew up in Chicago’s Ashburn neighborhood and now lives in the Humboldt Park area, visited the Tribune last week to demonstrate how to make agnolotti stuffed with Parmesan fonduta filling— a pasta dish slated to be on the Spiaggia spring menu. While he rolled out the fermented ramp and spinach dough, the gregarious and occasionally foulmouthed chef reflected on his “Top Chef” win.

Flamm, 31, defeated fellow South Side native Adrienne Cheatham on the March 8 finale by serving a four-course Italian-inspired menu that head judge Tom Colicchio said was “executed really, really well.” Flamm was eliminated from the Bravo network competition on an earlier episode but battled his way back in by beating other eliminated contestants in the “Last Chance Kitchen” contest.

Flamm watched the finale live with friends, family, “Top Chef” castmates and Spiaggia staff at the Gold Coast restaurant. Season 4 winner Stephanie Izard even made red “Team Flamm” shirts for the party. Flamm was Izard’s sous chef at her Girl and the Goat restaurant, and now he supplants Izard as the reigning “Top Chef” champion from Chicago.

Flamm said there was no ceremonial passing of the crown and acknowledged Izard is “queen forever.” Izard told the Tribune she is “so proud” of Flamm.

As of last week, Flamm said he had not yet received the $125,000 “Top Chef” prize furnished by S.Pellegrino. He said he is considering using the money to buy a house with his wife, Hillary, whom he met while drinking beers at a South Side backyard party.

“I’m hoping they’ll just show up at the house one of these days with a briefcase full of cash, just Padma and Tom,” Flamm said about Colicchio and host Padma Lakshmi.

When asked where he plans to buy a house, Flamm responded: “For sure, Chicago.”

