Watch out, Capt. Morgan — new double-aged rum invades San Diego's cocktail scene

There’s a new rum in town, and bartenders have warmed up to its clean, rich taste, inspiring them to create unique cocktails that highlight the versatility of the spirit. What is this premium rum that has taken San Diego by storm? Enter the Brugal 1888. Made in a distillery in the Dominican Republic, the rum is double-aged: first, in American oak barrels for five to eight years and then a second aging for two to four years in used sherry barrels, developing distinct rum characteristics coated with toasty, nutty sherry tones. Here’s where you’ll find it in San Diego:

Cat Eye Club in East Village pays homage to mid-century cocktail trends — with an emphasis on classic and tiki cocktails — with its Calypso’s Curse ($15). Crafted with Brugal 1888 Rum, Velvet Falernum Liqueur, lemon, lime, pomegranate juice, passion fruit, it’s topped off with a 151-proof fire garnish. 370 Seventh Ave., San Diego. (619) 330-9509. cateyeclubsd.com

Davanti Enoteca in Little Italy has crafted “8 West,” a tropical mai tai-style cocktail. Named after the Interstate 8 west to San Diego’s beaches, the drink ($13) is a fusion of Brugal 1888 Rum, passion fruit liqueur, lime juice and orgeat. 1655 India St., San Diego. (619) 237-9606. davantienoteca.com/sandiego

The Nolen’s Don Papi, ($15) an old fashioned-style cocktail that pays homage to California’s vast beer scene, is made with Brugal 1888 Rum, Ace Cider pineapple-reduction syrup infused with cinnamon and nutmeg, Stone Mexican Mocha Stout reduction, Peychaud's Bitters and orange bitters. 453 Sixth Ave., San Diego. (619) 796-6536. thenolenrooftop.com

Havana 1920 beverage director and lead mixologist Ryan Andrews’ Riders on The Storm ($12) uses fresh ginger and Jagermeister (a digestif made with 56 herbs and spices) to accent the Brugal 1888 Solera Rum, along with lime and R&D House Bitters. 548 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 369-1920. havana1920.com

New on the menu

Mendocino Farms has added three new menu offerings: The Real Old-School Pastrami ($12.95 or $18.95) is piled high with house hickory-smoked real pastrami, celery root slaw, Zoe’s bread-and-butter pickles and Chef Jeremy’s triple mustard on toasted mild rye bread; the Impossible Taco Salad ($10.95), made with plant-based chorizo-spiced Impossible Burger crumbles, includes house-made superfood crunchies, butter lettuce, romaine lettuce, curly kale, black beans, roasted corn, jicama succotash, red onions, cilantro, grape tomatoes and avocado topped with a house-vegan, cashew-nut base chipotle ranch dressing; and the Superfood Hemp Burger ($16.95), made with hemp hearts, shiitake mushrooms, beets, kale and turmeric. Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12873 El Camino Real, Del Mar and 8795 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla. mendocinofarms.com

Duck Dive in Pacific Beach has introduced Cocktail Flights, a tasting of four of the bar’s best concoctions. For $20, guests can sample: Take Me to Mexico, a shaken blend of watermelon-infused Los Altos Plata Tequila, basil, jalapeno, agave, lemon and fresh watermelon; Trophy Wife, a sweet beverage of Absolut Pears Vodka, St. Germain Elderflower-flavored Liqueur, fresh strawberries and bubbles; Verdita Margarita, a house-blend of jalapeño, cilantro, pineapple and mint, mixed with agave and Los Altos Plata Tequila; and Cucumber Lemonade, made with cucumber-infused Absolut Elyx Vodka, lemon, fresh mint and agave. 4650 Mission Blvd, San Diego. (858) 273-3825. theduckdive.com

The Smoking Gun’s Walk of Champagne Brunch features savory and sweet plates and drinks served out of disco balls. Menu items include brisket hash and eggs, bagel French toast with vanilla-agave cream cheese, and for imbibers, bottomless mimosas, frozen coffees like the Frappers Delight or the Disco Punch Bowl. Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 555 Market St., San Diego. (619) 233-3836. thesmokinggunsd.com

West Pac Noodle Bar is offering guests a new twist on the traditional Asian sake sipper. The revered rice wine is blended into fruit-forward cocktails such as How Do Yuzu?, made with green tea and lychee; Lei It On Me, infused with liliko'i (yellow passion fruit); and the POG Slammer, a mix of passion fruit, orange and guava. 1166 Orange Ave., Coronado. westpacnoodle.com

The Tamarack Deck at Park 101 has added its version of a traditional mai tai to its cocktail program. The Polynesian-inspired drink is a combination of fresh lime, a low ABV rum blend, house almond-hazelnut orgeat, orange bitters and demerara simple syrup. 3040 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad. park101carlsbad.com

Curadero’s new cocktail menu features nearly a dozen original-named blends such as Coco de Nieve, a blend of Banks 5 Island White Rum, 1921 Crema de Tequila, Kalani Coconut Rum Liqueur, orange juice and shaved coconut; the Libre Soy is made with butterfly pea flower-infused Hanger 1 Vodka, St. Germain Liqueur, lemon, simple syrup, Angostura Bitters and a spritz of rose water; El Salvaje, a balance of chile and cinnamon-infused Jameson Irish Whiskey, vanilla, strawberry, ginger, coriander, lemon and mint; and the Blood Orange Margarita, made with blood orange-infused Espolon Tequila, Solerno Liqueur, agave and fresh lime. 1047 Fifth Ave., Suite 100, San Diego. (619) 515-3003. curadero.com

True Food Kitchen at Westfield UTC debuted a new weekday happy hour menu with options like organic red, white and rosé wines ($5 each); margherita pizza ($8) and True Trio ($20), choice of any three items: soup, salad, hummus, pizza or crudites. 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 4303 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 2100, San Diego. truefoodkitchen.com

Mille Fleurs has launched a new happy hour featuring bites such as three oysters on the half-shell, Angus beef slider and three burgundy escargots in garlic butter, each priced at $5. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Pair it with a glass of house chardonnay, sauvignon blanc or cabernet for $7 each. 6009 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. (858) 756-3085. millefleurs.com

Giardino Neighborhood Cucina owner/chef Marco Provino has added new offerings to its dinner menu. Guests will find classic starters like polenta ragu with beef, veal, pork and Parmesan and crab cakes served with mixed greens and honey-mustard aioli. Entrees include slow-braised osso buco, fettuccine mare e monte with scallops and mushrooms and stuffed Dover sole. 8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove. (619) 825-7112. giardinosd.com

Moto Deli has launched a new expanded dinner menu that includes an eclectic range of starters like Reuben tots ($10), chicken liver pate ($9) and sandwiches such as the Turketta ($12), made with smoked turkey breast and the new Moto burger ($9), made with a one-third pound chuck, brisket and short-rib patty. The deli will also serve a carefully curated list of local craft beer and wines from California and Italy. 810 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. (760) 943-6686. motodeli.com

Holy Matcha owner/founder Geraldine Rideaura has created a new adaptogen latte — the Holy Glow — using a stress-managing class of herbs and mushrooms “touted to improve the appearance and hydration of the skin.” The first addition to Matcha’s wellness menu, the latte (available hot and iced) is a mixture of matcha, pearl powder, tocos powder, ashwagandha (an herb), He Shou Wu (Chinese herb) and organic cacao. 3118 University Ave., San Diego. holymatchasd.com

