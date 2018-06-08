Watch: Exclusive Clip From New Culinary Doc ‘The Quest of Alain Ducasse’

Recreating a feast at the Palace of Versailles would surely seem no small feat; but for living-legend chef and restaurateur Alain Ducasse, it’s simply another dinner service.

The “Quest of Alain Ducasse” is a new film by Gilles de Maistre, which follows the many-Michelin starred culinary maestro for over 18 months, from Europe to Mongolia and back again. The sprawling opening scene has him “welcoming 150 countries, 150 ambassadors, some of them are in conflict, but sharing peace and pleasures of the table.” Gastro-diplomacy may be the chef’s own term, but with his total of 18 Michelin stars, the “minister for French cuisine” unquestionably knows what he’s talking about.

On the eve of the 10-year anniversary of his beloved New York eatery Benoit, Chef Ducasse and de Maistre sat down at an intimate dinner to talk about the film. Their openness and comfort was evident. And the filmmaker’s response to whether he gained weight while working with the chef? “It’s best not to know these things.”

“The Quest of Alain Ducasse” hits theaters this weekend.

