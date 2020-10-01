Wasserman Schultz on Proud Boys controversy: ‘Plain and simple, I think Donald Trump is a racist’

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the prominent South Florida Democrat, said Thursday that President Donald Trump is a racist and his racism is clearly “embedded within him.” Wasserman Schultz made her comments during a video news conference held by the three Jewish members of Congress. The call, including U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch and Lois Frankel, was arranged by the Joe Biden campaign, for the Democrats to condemn Trump for his reluctance to denounce white supremacism and his signal of support to the violent, far-right Proud Boys organization.