Wass Stevens Has Been Named a New Partner at Coming Soon Food Group

Wass Stevens Will Join Nightlife and Restaurant Impresarios Richie Romero and Jon Gabel to Aide in the Expansion of Coming Soon Food Group’s Growing Hospitality Portfolio

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wass Stevens has been named the newest partner of Coming Soon Food Group alongside founders and fellow NYC nightlife impresarios Jon Gabel and Richie Romero, the company announced today. Stevens has worked as an actor, musician, attorney in addition to being a staple in the nightlife industry for decades. Stevens is a working actor with current recurring roles on the Eddie Burn’s Epix series Bridge and Tunnel, Gravesend on Amazon Prime, and he will be in the film Signs of Love, which will be released this Fall, playing the father of Sean Penn’s real life children Hopper and Dylan. Stevens is also the frontman for the NYC based hard rock band Dirty Old Gangsters, and during daylight hours is Of Counsel to famous attorney Salvatore Strazzullo at Strazzullo Law.

“It is exciting to add high value human capital to our team. Wass is a legend in the business and we are lucky to add such an asset,” said Coming Soon Food Group CEO and founder Jon Gabel. “It’s an absolute dream team. We have almost 100 years of hospitality experience combined,” Coming Soon Food Group partner Richie Romero added.

Coming Soon Food Group has a successful portfolio of restaurants including the vegan bakery and cafe Innocent Yesterday on New York City’s Upper East Side, which will expand to Miami later this year and Zazzy’s Pizza. Jon Gabel and Richie Romero launched Zazzy’s in 2020 and were able to expand rapidly, despite the pandemic, to have three locations in NYC, one in Columbia and two others coming to Miami and Bali later this year.

