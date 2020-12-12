As Washington Park showcases official Christmas tree, community leaders reflect on neighborhood’s recent progress: ‘Start changing the little things’

Last Sunday evening, at least a hundred people flocked to a road median on West Garfield Boulevard and South King Drive to celebrate the Washington Park neighborhood’s first tree-lighting ceremony in recent memory. The ceremony was hosted to shine a bright spot in a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and social upheaval throughout the country, but it also represented the evolution of a neighborhood that has banded together through ups and downs, resident and Washington Park Chamber of Commerce CEO Donna Hampton-Smith said.