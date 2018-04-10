Washburn Imports bringing funky furniture-bar hybrid to Winter Park

Washburn Imports and its sidebar Imperial will open a new spot in Winter Park just off of the popular Park Avenue shopping and dining district.

Owner John Washburn said they plan to open the expansion for their unique furniture-bar hybrid this summer at 170 Morse Boulevard, the former spot of Clean Beauty Bar.

Washburn will keep this spot in Orlando on Orange Ave., as well as the spot in downtown Sanford.

“It’s going to be like the Orlando one, selling furniture during the day and beer and wine at night,” he said.

The new Winter Park space is 1,700-square feet and also has an area for a patio in the rear.

The hybrid-concept grew out of Washburn’s business importing furniture and suggestions from customers to serve beer, wine and alcohol in the space at night, Washburn said.

“Our customers always told us that it was so beautiful that they wished they could use it for a bar in the evenings,” he said.

While Park Avenue is a hotspot for retail and dining in the region, the bar selection is limited.

It comes as Washburn is getting ready for a transformation to its downtown Sanford location, transitioning half of its space into a new Irish pub concept called Sullivans Public House, an homage to Washburn’s Irish roots on his father’s side.

“I’m actually going to Ireland in the next couple weeks to do some scouting,” he said.

Sullivans should also open this summer.

