Warm Up Your Taste Buds This Fall With Gigi’s Cupcakes Delicious New Menu

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bakers’ favorite time of year is coming up fast, and Gigi’s Cupcakes made sure that their new Fall menu gives folks a reason to stop by! The new rollout will include this season’s staple flavors, such as pumpkin and new nostalgic flavors. Without its signature seasonal boxes, it would not be a typical Gigi’s Cupcake rollout. Gigi’s Cupcakes will release two holiday-themed boxes this year, which include the Boo Box and Gobble Box, to celebrate Halloween and Thanksgiving. There are lots to love in their menu this season, and the Gigi’s Cupcakes team hopes that you can feel the warmth in each bite, so make sure to stop by your local shop to get your cupcakes!

Gigi’s Cupcakes is excited to include the Pumpkin Swirl, Apple Cheesecake Swirl, and the Oatmeal Cream cupcake this year. The full Fall Menu will consist of signature Gigi’s Cupcake flavors and new ones that include the Wedding Cake, Mocha Java Chip, Pumpkin Swirl, Apple Cheesecake Crumble, Scarlett’s Red Velvet, Cookies N’ Creme, GF Wedding Cake, GF Triple Chocolate Torte, Midnight Magic, GF Pumpkin Swirl, Birthday Surprise, Strawberry Shortcake, Oatmeal Creme, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Each holiday mini box is filled and decorated the same as our full-size cupcakes except all will be pedestal swirls with frosting weight of approximately 1 oz. The first mini box to come is the Boo Box set to become available October 17th-31st, which will contain 3 Candy Corn, 3 Monster, 3 Night Crawler and 3 Ghost cupcakes. The Gobble Box will become available November 14th-23rd, which will contain 3 Turkey, 3 Pumpkin, 3 Pilgrim and 3 Fall Confetti cupcakes.

About Gigi’s Cupcakes

Founded in 2008, Gigi’s Cupcakes has become the leading national cupcake brand with over 50 locations across the US. Gigi’s business is driven by our community of franchisees who are dedicated to serving their communities with one delicious experience at a time and our corporate value of donating a significant portion of our profits to local charitable groups across the nation. You can learn more at gigiscupcakesusa.com , email franchising@gigiscorp.com for information about franchising, and for media inquiries please contact media@gigiscorp.com .

