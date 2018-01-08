Warm Up This Winter With Au Bon Pain’s Seasonal Offerings

Turkey Bacon Melt

Hearty winter soups, indulgent treats and more to debut Jan. 9

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Au Bon Pain – the popular fast-casual bakery café committed to making quality products using simple ingredients – is celebrating the New Year with the debut of its winter menu.

Au Bon Pain has created a winter menu that showcases a balance of healthy and indulgent items that meet seasonal eating and dietary trends. So whether a guest is looking to escape the cold with comfort food or stick to their New Year’s resolution of eating healthy, Au Bon Pain has it covered.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Au Bon Pain invites guests to indulge in these seasonal specials:

Overnight Oats

Rise & Shine Roll – Breakfast favorites come together in one comforting roll. A warm, slightly sweet and savory pastry filled with bacon, egg, herbs and cheddar cheese.

Guests can also take advantage of the winter special by enjoying two cookies or cupcakes for a sweet discounted price.

“At Au Bon Pain, we pride ourselves on serving fresh food that tastes delicious,” said Corporate Executive Chef Katherine See. “That’s why we use seasonal ingredients and start our day before the sun comes up to bake our products fresh daily. From delicious meals, to satisfying snacks or wholesome treats, food should always taste good, no matter if that choice is indulgent or nutritious. So we’ve created a winter menu that has a nourishing, delicious balance.”

The new winter menu is only available through March 26, so be sure to visit Au Bon Pain today and indulge in all the tasty new creations. Customers can enjoy at the café or order ahead and pick up a meal when it’s convenient. Simply download the Au Bon Pain mobile app from the App Store or Google Play, or order online at aubonpain.com.

Chocolate and Vanilla Cupcakes

About Au Bon Pain

Founded in 1978, Au Bon Pain (“from good bread”) has grown into an internationally recognized leader in the fast-casual restaurant category. The chain’s signature items – sandwiches, breads, pastries, salads, soups and coffee – are served in welcoming café environments emphasizing quick service and hospitality. Au Bon Pain offers consumers a wide array of delicious, nutritional foods that include low-sodium, low-fat, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. Calorie counts are clearly posted on menus and full nutritional information is provided in each café which has helped the brand earn Health magazine’s designation as one of America’s Top 5 Healthiest Restaurant Chains over the past three years and one of America’s Healthiest Restaurant Chains by Grellin.

Au Bon Pain operates in six key trade channels including urban office buildings, hospitals, universities, transportation centers, malls and museums. Au Bon Pain currently operates in more than 300 locations in the U.S. and internationally. Additional information about Au Bon Pain, which is headquartered in Boston, may be found at aubonpain.com. Follow us at Facebook.com/aubonpain, @aubonpainusa on Instagram and @aubonpain on Twitter.

