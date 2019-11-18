Warm Up with Bennigan’s New Handcrafted Winter Cocktails

Iconic restaurant brand debuts innovative cocktails available through early 2020

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Baby, it’s cold outside. Luckily, Bennigan’s just launched handcrafted, magical spirits to warm up the season!

The iconic restaurant brand will offer four new premium, innovative cocktails inspired by the flavors of the holidays. Available until Jan. 6, guests can sip on any of these exclusive beverages crafted by a Bennigan’s Legendary mixologist:

Holiday Cranberry Soda – Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka, Monin Vanilla Spice, fresh lime juice, cranberries and Sprite®.

Tipsy Gingerbread Man – Smirnoff Vanilla Twist Vodka, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Monin Vanilla Spice, fresh-squeezed lemon, lime and orange. Topped with Gosling’s Ginger Beer and garnished with a cinnamon stick, orange zest and nutmeg.

Spiced Basil Berry Smash – Jim Beam Bourbon, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Monin Vanilla Spice, fresh lime juice, fresh muddled blackberries and basil leaves. Topped with a splash of Gosling’s Ginger Beer.

Peach Poinsettia – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Monin Elderflower, Monin Frosted Mint, Finest Call Peach Purée, splash of grenadine and topped with Sprite®.

In addition to each of these festive cocktails, Bennigan’s is also featuring Little Black Dress Cabernet Sauvignon and Samuel Adams Winter Lager.

For more holiday merriment, guests can give the gift of Legendary experiences. Those who purchase $50 in Bennigan’s gift cards will receive $10 in Bennigan’s Bucks. Then, guests can use the $10 on their next visit to the iconic restaurant brand.

“We are home to innovation at Bennigan’s,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “We create handcrafted cocktails with quality ingredients so we can stir up the emotional connection our loyal guests feel when they come through the doors. This holiday season, we want to toast to traditions and making new memories as we serve generous pours with the spirit of our renowned Irish hospitality.”

Bennigan’s is experiencing aggressive growth around the globe to satisfy the pent-up demand for its signature menu items. In the last few years, the company has opened new franchise locations in Melbourne, Fla.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Doha, Qatar; and Amwaj, Bahrain with 100 additional locations in development.

Three new prototype locations in Steubenville, Ohio; Mandan, N.D.; and Monahans, Texas opened in 2018 and are exceeding unit economics, keeping franchise interest in the brand at an all-time high. Bennigan’s new design is a perfect fit in secondary markets where the concept that invented casual dining delivers a memorable dining experience and creates memories for the entire family. The iconic menu, robust beverage program and Legendary service are all part of a strategy designed to deliver maximum value to guests, teams and franchisees.

These delicious cocktails are only available at participating locations. For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com.

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands



Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

To join our Legendary franchise family, visit Bennigans.com or call 800-804-5049.

