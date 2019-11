Your love will really keep them warm this winter, in the form of a cozy scarf, a comforting blanket, or a true cold-weather classic - a warming nip of whiskey. ___ (c)2019 Chicago Tribune Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. _____ TO SUBSCRIBE TO ENTERTAINING This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not ...