Wanted: Your go-to recipe for Easter

Easter is just around the corner.

And whether you do a traditional glazed ham or a modern twist, we want to know.

What is your go-to Easter meal?

We want to hear about your favorite Easter dishes — from mains such as ham (or something unconventional) to sides such as scalloped potatoes or grilled asparagus and appetizers such as deviled eggs.

Maybe you do an all vegan or vegetarian Easter?

Or maybe your dishes are family favorites that you make year after year (and if you don’t, there’s disappointment.)

We want your recipes for an upcoming story for our Life Food print section and our website.

Send your recipes, including your name and hometown, and relevant information to Jennifer Sheehan at jsheehan@mcall.com.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628