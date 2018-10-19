Wanted: Recipes for the potluck party at the office

Believe it or not, the holidays are around the corner. (Yikes)

And inevitably, we’ll all be invited to a party at the office or at a neighbor’s house and be asked to bring something to share. Most of us have those “go-to” dishes for just such an occasion.

Why not share the wealth? Send me those recipes for an upcoming Life/Food story. That will help all of us get out of our recipe ruts.

What I need: Recipes for “potluck” parties, which are typically dishes that can be kept warm in a crock pot or similar contraption for a few hours and recipes that can feed a crowd.

Main dishes, side dishes, appetizers and desserts all welcome. Recipes that are gluten-free, nut-free or vegan are also welcome.

How to send them: Email: jsheehan@mcall.com; or mail: Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call: Editorial Department, 101 N. Sixth St. P.O. Box 1260. Allentown, PA 18105.

Please be sure to include: Your name, hometown, and the history and/or story of your recipe and how you can be reached.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628