Wanted: The best apple desserts in the Valley

Do you have an amazing apple dessert?

Whether you make a perfect pie, a delightful doughnut or a crazy-good crisp, send in your apple dessert recipes to the folks at Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites, who will host their 5th Annual Apple Days Culinary Contest on Sept. 8 and 9 at Bethlehem’s Burnside Plantation.

The contest will be open to adults and children (15 and under). Amateur bakers can send in recipes for a host of apple desserts including pies, doughnuts, turnovers, crisps, cupcakes, dumplings, cobblers and muffins, and more. Each recipe must use a minimum of 1 cup apples. Entries will be judged based on flavor, texture, appearance, originality, and process. Prizes will be awarded to 1st and 2nd place winners.

The adult contest will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 and the children’s at 1 p.m. Sunday.

(Note: I’ll be one of the judges for the adult category and I’m excited to see what’s entered.)

Here’s how to enter: Register online today at https://bit.ly/2NuN5Uj or download the printable PDF and mail it in. Recipes must be printed and include all ingredients, quantities, and preparation instructions and should be brought in with your dish to the contest. Please include your name, phone number, address, and email with your recipe. Refrigeration is not available at Apple Days, so if your dish needs to be chilled prior to judging you must pack it in a cooler.

Registration is free and due by 3 p.m. Sept. 5. Festival admission is not included with contest registration.

Admission to Apple Days: $5 for adults and free for children 17 and under. Apple Days features a host of family-fun, including apple-bobbing, cooking and Colonial demonstrations, kids’ contests, musical performances and more.

Info: https://historicbethlehem.org/events/apple-days/

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628