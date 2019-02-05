Want to Split Payments? Digital Diner Makes It Easy

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Love sharing dinner with your friends but hate coming up with cash or using third party apps to split the check? Digital Diner simplifies the guest experience by allowing you to pay for your delivery, pickup or pre-order items via their split payment solution. Allowing split payments with online ordering was a natural next step. So what does this do for the customer?

It makes it easier to share the cost of food with friends without having to chase people for payments

Solves business and group ordering needs

Eliminates the need to download and use third party payment applications

Automatically shows up as a payment option upon checkout

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters, LLC explained, “Our goal is to create customer satisfaction and make the online ordering process seamless. Split payments allow the guest to order and share a check in one click – thereby eliminating third party apps that take time to use and take up space on your mobile device. The ease of use will improve overall guest satisfaction, help with customer retention and create larger orders.”

The split payment feature is one that can be easily turned on or off by the restaurant who utilizes Digital Diner’s online ordering feature.

In addition to online ordering, Digital Diner offers wait line and reservation management, table management, SMS and social media marketing and a loyalty program.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com