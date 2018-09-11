Walton Street Kitchen + Bar brings American bistro fare to Gold Coast

Walton Street Kitchen + Bar is bringing American bistro fare to new luxury condo tower No. 9 Walton beginning this week. Owner and partner Ryan O’Donnell said Jim Letchinger, president of JDL Development, reached out to him because he loved the feel and food at Gemini in Lincoln Park and wanted O’Donnell to create something like it for the Gold Coast spot.

“He wanted a neighborhood-style restaurant, something that was slightly elevated but has a casual, fun, energetic feel,” O’Donnell said. “It’s Gemini’s big brother in that it’s bigger than Gemini and it has a little bit more of a Gold Coast feel to it, but it’s not fancy by any means.”

Jon Keeley (Gemini) has been tapped as executive chef, with Ji Yoon (Henri, The Gage) as pastry chef. Look out for items like roasted king crab legs with a sambal glaze and citrus conserva, or lamb belly bacon skewers with shishito piri piri. O’Donnell said one highlight is the spit-roasted entrees, including chicken and a Berkshire pork chop, served with farro tabouleh, fennel salad and fig-barbecue glaze.

Looking for a romantic date night? The chateaubriand steak, a 22-ounce, center-cut rib-eye, is carved tableside and served with a tarragon-veal reduction, horseradish cream and a choice of two sides.

As for design, a custom-built wine wall can hold thousands of bottles of wine, acting as both a display case and as storage.

Downstairs, a library-inspired cocktail bar called The Lounge, boasts a large Scotch and whiskey selection. Outfitted with reclaimed herringbone wood floors, sofas, armchairs, custom bookshelves anda fireplace, “it’s kind of a hidden escape from the hustle and bustle of State Street. It has an Old World feel to it,” O’Donnell said.

Despite its location inside of the luxury condo tower, O’Donnell said he hopes Walton Street Kitchen + Bar will attract patrons from the surrounding neighborhood and hotels.

“We’re excited to be in a new neighborhood and establish ourselves,” O’Donnell said.

Walton Street Kitchen + Bar is slated to open Sept. 12.

912 N. State St., 773.570.3525, waltonstreetchicago.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

MORE COVERAGE

5 things to know about LEYE's new wine bar, Bar Ramone »

Team behind uber-popular Saved by the Max repurpose space to open Dorian's and record store »

Twain now open, inspired by vintage Midwestern recipes and cookbooks »