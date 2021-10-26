Walk-On’s Targets Major Development Throughout Iowa and Nebraska

Award-winning restaurant hires industry veteran as Director of Real Estate to secure prime locations throughout the U.S.

Omaha, NE ( RestaurantNews.com ) With nearly 60 restaurants systemwide and two more opening just this year, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has aggressive growth plans and is looking to introduce its mouthwatering Louisiana cuisine to cities across Iowa, Nebraska and beyond.

To drive expansion, Walk-On’s today announced that the company hired Director of Real Estate, John Gordon. He joins the Walk-On’s team after serving as Smoothie King’s Director of Real Estate for three years and Real Estate Manager for 11 years prior, signing more than 100 real estate deals per year for locations across 34 states. An experienced operator, Gordon also currently franchises four Smoothie King locations.

Gordon has always been a Walk-On’s fan and plans to execute over 30 real estate deals per year for the Baton Rouge-born brand. He will be targeting development in Midwestern cities such as Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Sioux City and Waterloo, Iowa; as well as Lincoln, Grand Island and Omaha, Nebraska.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Walk-On’s winning team as we introduce this dynamic brand to communities across the Midwest and beyond,” Gordon said. “Iowa and Nebraska are perfect markets for the concept. Our ideal demographic includes cities with sports fans ready to cheer on their favorite teams while enjoying quality Louisiana cuisine. Every successful restaurant starts with real estate, so I look forward to helping Walk-On’s secure prime locations across the U.S.”

Walk-On’s is seeking real estate spaces in markets across the U.S. that are in the 7,000- to 8,500-square-foot range and include excellent signage, outdoor dining patios and a minimum of 120 parking spots. The award-winning restaurant thrives in locations with seven-day-per-week liquor sales and proximity to bigger community colleges or universities, large-scale sporting goods and hardware stores, national dining chains and business hotels, and regional shopping or power centers with large retailers.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Louisiana cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, Director of Franchise Sales, at 225.330.4533.

