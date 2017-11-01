Walk-On’s Stirs Things Up With Award Winning Cocktail

Champion of Shake, Sparkle & Stir cocktail competition available through Dec. 31

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar’s very own bartender – Marqui Benavides – won the fourth annual Shake, Sparkle & Stir competition at the MUFSO conference, with her unique twist on the classic mojito.

Beginning today, the Lubbock bartender’s winning cocktail – the Zicojito – will be available at all 15 Walk-On’s locations. It’s crafted using Bacardi Superior Rum, Zico Coconut Water, Sprite, Barrilitos Agua Fresca Pear Cucumber, shaved coconut, lime and mint.

Benavides was awarded a trip for two to New Orleans to attend the Tales of the Cocktail conference in July 2018, as well as a $500 gift card. All entries were required to use at least one Barrilitos Agua Fresca and one other Coke product.

“I’m excited to have won the competition and honored to see the Zicojito on our menu at Walk-On’s,” said Benavides. “The Zicojito is creative enough to satisfy adventurous customers, while also appealing to more conventional drinkers. I chose to use coconut water because it appeals to both men and women and at Walk-On’s, we have a 50/50 male-to-female costumer base.”

This award-winning cocktail is just $11 at Walk-On’s and will only be available through Dec. 31. So be sure to stop by and indulge in this fresh new drink before it’s too late.

Walk-On’s now has 15 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. With more than 100 locations across 15 states in the pipeline, Walk-On’s has become one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.

New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, bought in as co-owners in May 2015. Drew pointed out that Walk-On’s is “a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues” and that they were excited to help “expand the brand across the nation.”

To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar ®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com