Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Signs Franchise Agreement to Bring a Taste of Louisiana to Raleigh

Award-winning restaurant to open first Raleigh location and third in North Carolina in 2023

Raleigh, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced today that it has signed an area development agreement with Mark McFarland and Hunter Rougeou to introduce the award-winning restaurant to the Raleigh community.

The Raleigh location will mark the third Walk-On’s in North Carolina and first for longtime friends and first-time franchisees McFarland and Rougeou. The co-owners are entering the restaurant and hospitality industry with decades of customer service experience – serving as surgeons and running their own medical practices in their individual communities.

“Hunter, who is a Louisiana native, introduced me to Walk-On’s and I fell in love with everything about the brand, from the delicious food and friendly service to its community involvement,” McFarland said. “I currently live in Virginia, so we felt this was a great opportunity to bring this amazing concept to the Raleigh area and possibly expand further north over time.”

McFarland and Rougeou pride themselves on taking the best care of their patients, so they came away impressed that Walk-On’s prides itself on providing the same level of care to its guests with an attentive staff, the freshest ingredients in its cuisine and a willingness to give back to the community. The franchisee duo plans to develop future locations throughout the Atlantic Coast.

“We’re excited to welcome Mark and Hunter to the Walk-On’s family as franchisees,” said Walk-On’s Founder and CEO Brandon Landry. “The North Carolina market has been great for Walk-On’s and we know it will only get better as more locals get a Taste of Louisiana. These guys are successful professionals and know how to take care of people, which is what our Walk-On’s purpose is all about!”

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Americana and Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkonsfranchising.com or contact VP of Franchise Sales, Mike Wootton at 704-572-2499.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com .

