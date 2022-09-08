Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Prepares to Make Baytown Debut

Award-winning restaurant seeks more than 200 team members ahead of fall opening

Baytown, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is getting ready to bring gameday with a taste of Louisiana to Baytown!

This fall, the award-winning restaurant will open its doors at 10528 I-10 Service Road in front of Showbiz Cinema. The new 8,500-square-foot Walk-On’s will mark the first in Baytown, third in the Houston area and 17th in Texas.

Guests can expect to find fan favorites like boudin balls, Voodoo Shrimp and Grits and its signature Doughnut Bread Pudding, made fresh daily with Krispy Kreme® doughnuts, along with classics like burgers and salads, plenty of local beers on tap and 70+ TVs to watch their favorite game.

In preparation for its grand opening, Walk-On’s is looking to assemble its team in Baytown – starting with managers. Interested candidates can send their resume to Baytown@walk-ons.com . Throughout the summer, Walk-On’s will hire for all positions, including cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at the hiring trailer, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., located next to the restaurant, or online at Walk-Ons.com/careers .

“We’re excited to build our team in Baytown and bring Walk-On’s to more of the Greater Houston area,” said Walk-On’s Founder and CEO, Brandon Landry. “Our growth in the Houston market shows we know how to satisfy locals and visitors with our signature menu items. I know our Walk-On’s team will take great care of the Baytown community!”

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to put its unique spin on traditional Cajun and Americana cuisine and bring a taste of Louisiana to every dish. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee and Duck & Andouille Gumbo.

For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkonsfranchising.com or contact CFE Kelly Parker at 225.330.4533.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

