Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Celebrates Grand Opening of First Arizona Restaurant in Gilbert

Award-winning restaurant to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways on March 14

Phoenix, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Phoenix community is about to have their new go-to destination for scratch-made Cajun and American cuisine when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its Arizona debut in Gilbert on Monday, March 14!

Located in the Gilbert Gateway Towne Center at 4928 S. Power Road, the new Walk-On’s restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will receive a $10 gift card and a voucher for a free small Cheese Fry or dessert! Additionally, two lucky diners will be selected at random to receive free Walk-On’s for a year and a signed Drew Brees jersey.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to introduce this best-in-class brand to the great state of Arizona,” said Franchisee Ken Weaver. “Phoenix is a booming market and there’s nothing in the area that compares to Walk-On’s mouthwatering cuisine served in a game day atmosphere. We look forward to serving the Taste of Louisiana to Phoenix locals and visitors alike and can’t wait to celebrate with everyone on Monday.”

Walk-On’s first Phoenix-area restaurant marks the brand’s first Arizona location and 63rd systemwide. Walk-On’s Gilbert will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/walkonsgilbert .

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun and Americana cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, Senior Director, Franchise Relations, at 225.330.4533.

