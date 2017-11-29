Walk-On’s Sleighs The Holidays With New Burger

The Blitzen Burger only available through Dec. 31

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Step aside, Rudolph! Blitzen is stealing the spotlight this December.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is celebrating the start of the holiday season with a savory new Burger of the Month. In honor of the upcoming holiday festivities, the restaurant will be serving up The Blitzen Burger throughout the month of December.

Walk-On’s latest creation features a half-pound patty – half ground venison and half ground beef – bacon, green apples, feta, peppadews, ghost pepper cheese and spinach that is tossed in a pepper jelly vinaigrette, all stacked on a brioche bun. A generous side of shoestring fries is served with The Blitzen Burger, all for just $13.99.

For adult guests, Walk-On’s recommends pairing this holiday dish with Shiner Bock’s iconic Christmas Ale – the perfect holiday meal.

Walk-On’s now has 15 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

