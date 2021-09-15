Walk-On’s Signs Franchise Agreement to Bring the Taste of Louisiana to Kansas

Award-winning restaurant set to open first Garden City location in July 2022

Garden City, KS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced today that it has signed an area development agreement with accomplished franchisor Amro Samy to introduce the award-winning restaurant to the Sunflower State.

Samy joins the Walk-On’s family with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. As a multi-concept operator, he currently co-owns five Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom locations in Kansas. Prior to joining the restaurant industry, Samy worked in the private country club industry managing several venues. Through this work, he learned the importance of providing great customer service and creating the ultimate guest experience. He gained a passion for food presentation and mentoring and developing his teams, which eventually led him to the restaurant industry. Samy plans to open the first Kansas Walk-On’s restaurant in Garden City.

“We’re very excited to welcome Amro to Walk-On’s winning team as a franchisee,” said Walk-On’s Founder and CEO Brandon Landry. “We can’t wait to break into the new market of Kansas and bring a Taste of Louisiana to more of the country. We look forward to working alongside Amro, and we believe his experience will drive Walk-On’s to even more success further across the state following his Garden City opening.”

After discovering Walk-On’s at a restaurant convention, Samy visited Walk-On’s area locations and fell in love with the brand’s game-day atmosphere and unique Louisiana cuisine.

“We’re proud to add Walk-On’s to our portfolio and introduce the best-in-class brand to the great state of Kansas,” Samy said. “We’re very familiar with the Garden City area and are confident that Walk-On’s family atmosphere, energetic staff, community involvement and scratch-made, Louisiana-inspired dishes will be the perfect fit.”

Committed to supporting the communities it serves, Walk-On’s local chef will visit the Garden City High School to teach cooking classes as a way to educate future culinary leaders. Additionally, the new restaurant plans to support the Garden City Community College through sponsorships with the school’s athletics programs.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Louisiana cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

