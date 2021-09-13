Walk-On’s Signs Franchise Agreement to Bring the Taste of Louisiana to Georgia

Award-winning concept to make its Peach State debut in Warner Robins next summer

Warner Robins, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is continuing its fast-paced growth momentum by bringing its Louisiana cuisine served in a family-friendly, game-day atmosphere to Georgia!

Walk-On’s announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Steve Rigby of Rigby Construction to open a new restaurant in Warner Robins next summer. The new Walk-On’s will be the latest addition to Rigby’s 90-acre entertainment development, which includes Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, Rigby’s Water World and Best Western Plus Executive Residency.

“I’ve raised my entire family here in Warner Robins, and we’re honored to bring the concept to our home state,” Rigby said. “Many of my friends recommended I check out the Walk-On’s franchise. And after learning about the concept, vision and creed, I knew that I wanted to franchise with the company. Walk-On’s delicious scratch-made Louisiana cuisine and exciting atmosphere is going to be the perfect fit for Central Georgia!”

“It’s about time we bring Walk-On’s to Georgia and we couldn’t have asked for a better franchisee to lead the way than Steve,” said Walk-On’s CEO & Founder Brandon Landry. “Steve knows the Warner Robins community extremely well, not to mention the fact that he founded a 90-acre entertainment development in the area. I’m very confident that Central Georgia will love our Louisiana cuisine and that Steve will help make Walk-On’s a huge success.”

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Louisiana cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

